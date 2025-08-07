MXP Launches Voice-Enabled AI Chatbot for iTV

MarineXchange (MXP) has presented a multilingual, voice-enabled AI chatbot that is fully integrated into the MXP365 guest mobile/web solution.

The company said in a press release that the solution is cloud-based web and mobile software that delivers an end-to-end digital guest experience in a single system.

“This new feature changes the way guests can interact pre-cruise and on board,” said Aneta Ivanovska, director of artificial intelligence at MXP. “This cutting-edge solution adds tangible benefits to the guest experience.”

With MXP365, guests can book tours, packages, wellness services and dining, as well as update preferences and allergens, complete check-in online, and access important information pre-cruise, onboard and post-cruise.

According to the press release, the AI-powered chatbot personalizes the experience through voice-based interaction across all devices.

It enables guests to ask questions, make bookings, or retrieve cruise-specific information using natural speech, without having to navigate menus or input fields.

Unlike static question-answer models, the chatbot understands context and natural phrasing, delivering responses based on live data drawn from a cruise-specific knowledge base, the company said.

The solution is fully integrated into both the MXP365 Guest App and the MXP Enterprise Platform, allowing the chatbot to benefit from the integrated MXP content management system and underlying data updates.

Key features include: