MSC Informs Guests of Itinerary Changes for World Cruise

MSC Cruises issued a statement warning guests of itinerary changes for its 2026 World Cruise onboard the MSC Magnifica.

Set to depart from Europe in early January, the 118-night voyage is set to visit 47 destinations in 32 countries around the globe.

However, the cruise’s itinerary will need adjustments due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East region, MSC noted.

“First and foremost, we want to acknowledge that changes to a long-anticipated journey can be disappointing, and we deeply appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation,” the company said in its statement.

“Due to ongoing geopolitical instability in the Red Sea region and following a comprehensive assessment with our security team and external partners, we have made the difficult decision to adjust the planned itinerary to avoid transiting through affected areas,” MSC continued.

The company said that the decision was made with guests’ “safety, comfort and peace of mind as our highest priorities.”

A new itinerary is not immediately available, the company said, and is expected to be finished by August 31, 2025.

“We understand that not having the revised itinerary immediately available may cause concern. Please rest assured that we are in the final stages of confirming the updated route,” MSC continued.

“The delay in communication is due to the time required to secure new berthing arrangements, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the company continued, noting that the new ports of call are being validated by authorities.

“As a valued guest, your satisfaction remains at the heart of everything we do. In light of this change, we are offering you the option to cancel your booking free of charge and receive a full refund should you choose not to proceed.”

In order to give guests time to consider its plans, the option will be available for a limited timeframe after the new itinerary is shared, MSC added.

“We are confident that the revised itinerary will continue to offer a rich and memorable experience, and we look forward to welcoming you aboard for what promises to be the journey of a lifetime,” the company said.