Mitsui Names Next Ship Mitsui Ocean Sakura

Mitsui Ocean Cruises announced the name of its next ship, the Mitsui Ocean Sakura, which will sail in late 2026.

The vessel is currently sailing as the Seabourn Sojourn.

Satoshi Ninomiya, who previously commanded the Nippon Maru, will serve as one of the captains for the ship’s debut season.

Katsutoshi Nakayama, who also has experience aboard the Nippon Maru, will be the executive chef.

The company said the ship can call at ports in various regions, from remote islands in Okinawa and Hokkaido, which were popular destinations for the fly-cruise program on the Nippon Maru.

The company also plans to offer one-night cruises, which have gained wide popularity among guests, as well as cruises themed on festivals, fireworks, music and food.

Bookings are set to open this winter, the company said.