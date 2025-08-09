Mexico Welcomes More Cruise Passengers in the First Half of 2025

Mexican ports saw an increase in cruise passenger arrivals in the first half of 2025, country officials said in a press release.

According to Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, national ports welcomed more than five million cruise passengers during the first half of 2025, a roughly eight percent increase over the same period in 2024.

Rodríguez stated that the growth was supported by 1,639 cruise ship arrivals at Mexican ports between January and June.

Data provided by the Mexican Navy point to an eight percent increase in arrivals compared to the previous year.

“These figures confirm that Mexico continues to consolidate its position as one of the world’s most attractive cruise destinations,” Rodríguez said.

“The strengthening of the National Port System, through investment announced by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, along with coordinated efforts at all levels of government, will translate this growth into economic development and well-being for port communities across the country,” she added.

The busiest ports for cruise passenger arrivals during this period were Cozumel and Mahahual in Quintana Roo, followed by Ensenada in Baja California, Cabo San Lucas in Baja California Sur and Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco.

Cozumel led the ranking with 685 cruise arrivals and 2.4 million passengers. Mahahual followed with 302 arrivals and 1.2 million passengers. Cabo San Lucas saw 134 cruise ships and 480,198 passengers.

Tourism officials said that they expect continued growth in the second half of the year, further boosting Mexico’s cruise sector and supporting local economies across coastal regions.

Before the end of 2025, the country is also set to welcome new ships in its Caribbean ports, including Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, Celebrity’s Xcel and Princess’ new Star Princess.

Currently under construction in Europe, the vessels are expected to visit Cozumel and Mahahual on itineraries departing from homeports in Florida.