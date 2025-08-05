Mein Schiff Relax: First Large-Scale Project by JOI-Design

JOI-Design announced in a press release that the Mein Schiff Relax was the interior architect’s first large-scale cruise ship project.

The Mein Schiff Flow will launch in 2026 with additional areas featuring creative concepts by JOI-Design.

“We designed the interiors of the Mein Schiff Relax as a harmonious blend of sophistication, functionality and natural inspiration, all guided by an overarching philosophy of relaxation and simplicity,” said Barbara Wiethoff, partner at JOI-Design.

“Our design draws heavily from nature, with straight lines and horizontal elements symbolizing calm landscapes, while fluid textures and patterns evoke smoothness and tranquility,” added Wiethoff.

The Mein Schiff Relax was built at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard following JOI-Design’s 2019 pitch to create the vessel’s suites and private venues accessible only to passengers staying in those cabins.

The company said that its vision was to create an idyllic seaside atmosphere inspired by the shapes found in nature and the ship’s name and core philosophy, “relax.”

According to JOI-Design, the ship’s suites come in different configurations, including:

110 26 sqm Junior Balcony Suites

14 30 sqm Beautiful View Suites

Four 28-38 sqm Wanderlust Suites

Eight 45 sqm Vision Suites, and

Two 88 sqm Great Freedom Suites.

The X-Coast restaurant on Deck 6 showcases soft shades of blue to mirror the ocean, alongside shell tones and golden touches. The result, according to the company, is a luminous, relaxed and effortlessly inviting atmosphere.

In the evenings, the dining venue serves Mediterranean recipes created by Michelin-starred chef Theodor Falser.

Connected to X-Coast on the above level, Deck 7, is the X-Lounge. The venue’s palette features deep berry tones, fluid forms and an airy openness.

Drawing inspiration from yachts in Monaco, the casual dining venue X-View features a design with a muted palette and woven textures reminiscent of the ropes and rattan.