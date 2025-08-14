Mein Schiff 5: The Film Set for Miss Merkel Series

At the beginning of the year, the Mein Schiff 5 from TUI Cruises became the location for filming the RTL film series “Miss Merkel — A Cruise Crime.”

“Implementing this film project onboard was something very special for us,” said Clas Eckholt, vice president of commercial at TUI Cruises.

“The filming was not only an exciting experience for our crew and guests, but it also shows how versatile our ships are. The Mein Schiff 5 blended seamlessly into the film’s plot and became the authentic backdrop for a TV crime thriller. It is precisely this versatility that makes our fleet unique,” added Eckholt.

TUI said in a press release that the series will celebrate its TV premiere on RTL on September 2 and is already available in advance on RTL+.

The company added that it was a special project: For the first time, a crime comedy was realized onboard a Mein Schiff ship with a prominent cast and production team.

Actress Katharina Thalbach once again takes on the role of Angela Merkel, this time in the middle of the Atlantic, surrounded in a murder case.

Filming took place at the beginning of the year for four weeks under real conditions with the support of the crew and guests, who were able to witness the filming live and even become part of the film’s plot as extras, TUI said.

A behind-the-scenes look is available on YouTube.