Martinique Reports Cruise Sector Surges with Record Numbers

Martinique has reported a nearly 11 percent jump in cruise arrivals for the 2024-25 season, up from approximately 421,000 the previous year to more than 465,000 embarking and disembarking passengers across over 200 ship calls.

According to Martinique, the data is a clear sign of the island’s rising appeal as both a homeport and transit destination, which said in a press release that the French Caribbean island now ranks among the region’s fastest-growing cruise hubs.

The momentum was boosted by MSC Cruises’ recent announcement to resume year-round operations in Martinique starting in 2027.

Martinique said that the MSC Opera is set to launch itineraries from Fort-de-France for the winter 2026-27 and summer 2027 seasons, which are the first summer homeport operations in recent years.

“These numbers represent more than growth. They demonstrate how Martinique is evolving into a must-visit Caribbean destination,” said Muriel Wiltord, director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority.

“The return of year-round cruising operations validates our strategic investments in infrastructure and the guest experience,” added Wiltord.

The press release said that to support growth, infrastructure investments are underway. The Grand Port Maritime de la Martinique recently completed a new passenger walkway at the Pointe Simon terminal.

By October, a new cruise village featuring eight kiosks and tented spaces will open, providing dedicated facilities for local artisans, tour operators, taxi services and other key stakeholders.

“Martinique’s cruise sector continues to evolve with a strong focus on sustainability, quality experiences and local community impact. These results lay the foundation for an even more dynamic future as we prepare for year-round operations,” added Wiltord.

During this upcoming cruise season, Martinique will welcome vessels from more than 30 cruise lines across its eight active ports. The island will see calls from cruise brands based in Europe, the UK and North America.