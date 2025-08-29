Margaritaville Introduces New Three-Night Sailings to the Bahamas

Margaritaville at Sea has announced that for the first time, the company will be offering its first-ever three-night, two-port weekend sailings from Palm Beach to the Bahamas.

The company added that guests can get Labor Day savings of 80 percent off on second, third and fourth guests through September 8.

Margaritaville said in a press release that the new itineraries feature stops in both Nassau and Grand Bahama Island and give guests more time to explore.

Additionally, the sailings line up with the “Sail the Haunted Seas” onboard celebration, available on voyages for a limited time this October.

Cruises start from $160 per person aboard the Paradise and $317 per person aboard the Islander, with free stateroom selection available on select dates, the company said.

Free stateroom selection is available on select dates (excluding suites).

“With these new three-night itineraries, guests don’t have to choose between an off-the-beaten-path adventure or sun-soaked, white sand beaches; they can have both,” the company said in the press release.

The three-night, two-port itineraries are valid on all three-night sailings aboard the Paradise on October 3, 10, 17, 25 and 31.

The Labor Day Flash Sale is valid for bookings made between August 25 and September 8, applying to the Paradise’s sailings through December 30, 2026, and the Islander’s sailings through April 24, 2027.