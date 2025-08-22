Margaritaville at Sea Brings Back Unlimited Cruise Pass

Margaritaville at Sea announced that it is bringing back its Paradise Pass program, which offers two options: the Silver Pass and the Ultimate Gold Pass.

According to a press release, the new expanded options give passengers more flexibility to sail across the fleet and allow frequent cruisers to save money while sailing to destinations in the Bahamas, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Passholders and a guest will enjoy unlimited, non-consecutive sailings in Picturesque Oceanview or Breezy Balcony staterooms, Margaritaville at Sea said.

The pass also includes built-in perks like exclusive shipboard discounts, free match play at the Margaritaville Casino and Friends & Family offers.

Expanded booking windows allow guests to confirm their reservation and stateroom assignment up to 30 days prior to the departure date, the company highlighted.

While the Silver Pass includes two-night and three-night weekend getaways, the new Ultimate Gold Pass will unlock longer four- to seven-night itineraries to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Including departures from Tampa and West Palm Beach, both passes are available for bookings now for sailings through December 31, 2026.

With prices starting from $799, the Silver Pass includes two- and three-night weekend sailings in Oceanview staterooms for two guests.

Holders will also take advantage of a $25 casino free play on each sailing, as well as discounts of up to five percent on onboard purchases and enhancements.

An extra ten percent discount will be offered for retail bookings outside the pass’s window and for friends and family sharing the same sailing.

In addition to being eligible for upgrades at the time of the sailing, guests will also be able to add a third and fourth guest for $99 per adult and $59 per child.

For $1,499, the Ultimate Gold Pass includes an Oceanview stateroom for two guests on cruises up to seven nights.

Guests will take advantage of a $50 casino free play, as well as deeper discounts for onboard purchases, enhancements and bookings outside the passes’ window.

The Ultimate Gold Pass also comes with a one-time Free Express Pass and eligibility for upgrades at the time of the sailing.

Third and fourth guests can also be added to the passes, with rates fixed at $249 per adult and $99 per child.

Passengers who wish to upgrade to the Breezy Balcony stateroom category may do so for $299.