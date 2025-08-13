Margaritaville at Sea Announces 2025 Halloween Programming

Margaritaville at Sea has announced that it will be offering a program for Halloween during its September and October sailings departing from the Port of Palm Beach and the Port Tampa Bay, Florida.

The company said in a press release that it will be serving up tricks, treats and trouble, and will allow guests aboard to experience Halloween cocktails, a line-up of themed thrills and daring nights.

The company has encouraged guests to dress to impress in costumes for the sailings.

Guests can enjoy the “Sail the Haunted Seas” programming on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander from September 7 to October 26 and the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise from September 8 to October 31.

The programming includes: