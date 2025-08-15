Marella Introduces Two Chocolate and Cheese Afternoon Tea Concepts

Marella Cruises has announced that it is expanding its afternoon tea offering with two unique additions: The Chocolate Bar – Afternoon Tea and The Cheese Table – Afternoon Tea.

The new options will alternate every two weeks and will be available within the all-inclusive offering across the fleet of ships from August 2025.

Luke Saunders, food and drink development manager at Marella Cruises, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our afternoon tea selection onboard across our ships.”

“After two successful trials across a couple of ships, feedback from customers shows us that they love the latest afternoon teas. We are looking forward to our new and returning customers getting their sweet and savory fix for when they are next onboard,” added Saunders.

The Chocolate Bar – Afternoon Tea is a chocolate-themed experience with every item infused with varying gradients of white, milk and dark chocolates.

Highlights include a flowing chocolate fountain, chocolate scones, patisseries, mini cakes and a Baker’s Box featuring chocolate twists, chocolate strudel and loaded chocolate chip cookies.

The company said in a press release that guests can get creative at the Build Your Own Chocolate Trifle station, layering rich brownie and velvety chocolate mousse.

The Cheese Table – Afternoon Tea offers a savory twist on tradition, curated with a mix of sweet and savory bites served both hot and cold.

This afternoon tea features The Raclette Bar, complete with melted cheese served over fresh sourdough bread and a selection of gourmet accompaniments.

The afternoon tea also includes a cheese board complete with five different cheeses, served with grapes, crackers, celery, apple, pickled onions, mustard and cornichons.

It includes:

Savoury bites

Cheese and bread twists

Sandwiches

Sweet and savory scones

Patisseries, and

Mini cakes.

Guests can top it off with the Build Your Own Cheesecake Cone station, decorating their vanilla cheesecake mix in a cone with toppings such as blueberry or mixed berry compote, lemon curd, salted caramel and biscuit crumbs.

The main buffet area on each ship has been enhanced with new buffet offerings, including a fruit cutting station with a variety of fruits and a pop-up salad bar.

The enhancements are part of the all-inclusive offering onboard in the buffet areas: Islands (the Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2), The Market Place (the Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2) and The Kitchens (the Marella Voyager).