Makoto Ocean to Come Aboard Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess

Princess Cruises has revealed the expansion of its Makoto Ocean specialty sushi restaurant to the Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess for sailing, starting this fall.

The company said in a press release that guests sailing to Antarctica, Southeast Asia and Japan will soon be able to enjoy Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Edomae-style sushi aboard the ships.

“The expansion of Makoto Ocean is exceptionally meaningful as we bring a guest favorite to those sailing to other regions around the world,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage at Princess Cruises. “Makoto Ocean reflects the elegance and authenticity of Japanese cuisine that our guests will enjoy across Japan.”

“It’s a true honor to bring Makoto Ocean to the Diamond and Sapphire Princess as they sail through the waters of my homeland and beyond,” said Chef Makoto Okuwa. “Sharing the spirit, tradition and flavors of Japan with Princess guests is a deeply personal and meaningful opportunity for me.”

Initially developed in 1820s Tokyo, Edomae-style sushi blends vinegared rice with fresh, locally sourced fish.

Makoto Ocean was first introduced aboard the Sun Princess in 2024 and is set to debut on the Star Princess in October 2025.

Chef Makoto Okuwa brings more than 25 years of culinary expertise, introducing a fresh take on Edomae-style sushi. The company said that the cuisine is rooted in tradition yet crafted with modern flair, and the concept has playful and artfully presented dishes that honor the essence of Japanese cuisine.

Located on Deck 7 aboard both ships, the smart-casual venue accommodates 80 guests and carries a charge of $60 per person. It is included as a specialty dining restaurant for those with the Princess Premier Package.

The specialty dining restaurant features a menu of premium sushi and Chef Makoto specialties like truffle salmon, snow crab temaki and toro tartare.

Handcrafted cocktails, like the Genmai Negroni (a play on a Negroni with Japanese ingredients) and Kodai No Hana (featuring yuzu juice and Doburoku, an ancient style of sake), will also be featured.