Lindblad: Best Sales Week in Company History

Lindblad Expeditions today announced that the company has seen its most successful seven-day sales period in its history for the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions product.

The record-setting week from July 23 to 29, 2025, marks a milestone and underscores continued strong demand for meaningful, immersive travel experiences, the company said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to see such strong demand for our awe-inspiring expeditions,” said Noah Brodsky, chief commercial officer at Lindblad Expeditions.

“Our team works tirelessly to design truly distinctive itineraries and deliver authentic, enriching experiences in the world’s most extraordinary places. It’s incredibly rewarding to see that resonate with travelers, and we’re especially grateful to our travel advisor partners whose support continues to drive record-breaking momentum,” added Brodsky.

“With interest at record highs, we encourage guests to book early to secure their spot on these remarkable journeys.”

Lindblad Expeditions said that the sales surge aligned with the exclusive early booking window for past guests and travel advisor partners to access the newly released 2027-28 global deployment.

The new schedule features itineraries sailing destinations such as Antarctica, the Galápagos and the Arctic, as well as coastal regions and cultural heritage sites across all seven continents.

Lindblad Expeditions said that the company continues to see strong growth, fueled by an expanding fleet, revitalized onboard programming and booming interest in authentic expedition travel.

Lindblad added that its longstanding relationship with National Geographic and commitment to responsible exploration remain central to its appeal among discerning travelers seeking transformative journeys.