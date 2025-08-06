Lindblad: 20 Cost Initiatives Underway

Natalya Leahy, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, said the company has no less than 20 cost innovative initiatives underway, speaking on Lindblad’s second quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

“We now have more than 20 cost innovation initiatives underway, targeting port cost optimization, procurement and crew planning,” she said. “As mentioned earlier, our improved drydock planning has already added four additional voyages to 2026 enhancing fixed asset utilization and productivity.”

Rick Goldberg, CFO, said the company had delivered significant improvement.

“Operating expenses before stock-based compensation, transaction-related expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest and taxes increased $17.0 million or 13.5% versus Q2 2024,” he explained.

“We used $44.7 million of cash for investing activities, which reflects the acquisition and refurbishment of 2 Galapagos vessels and higher capital expenditures on our remaining vessels due to the timing of drydocks compared to last year.”