Le Jacques Cartier: Five Years of Cruising for Ponant

Le Jacques Cartier recently completed five years of service for Ponant after being delivered on July 10, 2020.

Built by the VARD shipyard in Romania and Norway, the 10,000-ton ship debuted as the sixth and last ship in the company’s Explorer class.

At the time, Ponant stated that the series of ships revolutionized the concept of ocean voyages, combining cutting-edge technology with respect for the environment.

Flying the French flag, Le Jacques Cartier offers 92 staterooms, all of which feature private balconies or terraces.

The vessel is also equipped with the Blue Eye lounge, which allows guests to discover and experience the underwater world through two giant windows resembling the eyes of a whale.

In addition to bringing back features from its sister ships, Le Jacques Cartier also debuted a new hidden work of art by French graffiti artist Shuck One.

According to Ponant, during the construction of the ship, the artist produced an allegorical diptych on the raw steel of the ship showcasing the oceans and nature.

The piece was then covered up when the ship completed construction and is now only available for viewing via a porthole.

With the Covid-19 pandemic preventing ships from sailing with guests, Le Jacques Cartier spent one year laid up before welcoming its first guests.

As part of its maiden season, the 180-guest ship kicked off a series of cruises to the Breton Coast and the Ponant Islands in July 2021.

Sailing roundtrip from St. Malo, the itineraries were followed by sailings to Corsica and the Camargue Natural Park.

In 2025, Le Jacques Cartier is set to offer expeditions to Australia’s Kimberley region before repositioning to the South Pacific and Micronesia.

During the upcoming winter season, the ship sails to a wide range of remote destinations, including Papua New Guinea, Guam, Indonesia, East Timor and more.