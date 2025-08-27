HX Expeditions Launches Themed Menus Highlighting Crew Heritage

HX Expeditions has announced the introduction of a new onboard theme menu concept to expand guest dining experiences with global flavors.

The company stated in a press release that, following the pilot in June, it has now formally integrated the themed menus on every voyage aboard the Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen, offering a rotation of international menus at Restaurant Fredheim.

Among the new offerings is a Filipino menu inspired by the heritage and recipes of HX’s Filipino crew, who make up nearly 70 percent of the team across the fleet.

“This menu is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the heart of our crew,” said Stefan Engl, vice president of hotel operations at HX Expeditions. “Together with the launch of our Culinary Ambassador program in Greenland this summer, these new menus reflect HX’s commitment to authentic storytelling through food.”

HX’s Filipino menu was inspired by the company’s chefs, who drew on their own heritage and family recipes to bring authentic flavors to guests, like:

Kinilaw na Isda: A tuna ceviche with coconut cream and fish roe, prepared by Chef Ryan Sibayan

Hipon Sinigang Bisque: Chef Eugene Fusio’s refined take on the traditional tamarind soup with king prawns and okra

Lechon Kawali and Adobo Duet: Crispy pork belly with adobo sauce, Jasmine rice and a soft-poached egg

Kare-Kare Risotto: A vegetarian reinvention of the beloved peanut stew by Chefs Edwin Raquim and Darius Bensoy, and

Turon Mille-Feuille: Chef Mike Unabia’s elevated version of the Filipino classic, layered with banana custard and salted caramel ice cream.

The Filipino menu headlines HX’s new theme dinner concept, which also includes:

The Flavors of South America: A menu paying homage to Argentina that includes empanadas and a shared asado steak board.

The Heart of Tuscan Cuisine (Italian): A Tuscan featuring bruschetta, Tuscan soup Pappa al Pomodoro, halibut with Tuscan beans or Piedmont gnocchi with roasted

pumpkin and goat cheese espuma. Dessert is a classic zabaglione, infused with peach liqueur, and

A Journey Through Indian Cuisine: An Indian menu offering small plates such as Punjabi samosas and onion bhajis, as well as a thali platter of curries including chicken tikka masala, palak paneer, and lentil dal. Dinner concludes with gulab jamun, dough balls soaked in saffron-rose syrup.

Offered three to four nights per voyage, the menus include vegan, vegetarian and dietary-friendly options. Reservations are encouraged.