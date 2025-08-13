HX CFO Leaves HX For New Role

HX Expeditions announced that James McArthur, the company’s chief financial and transformation officer, will be leaving the company for a new role.

Gebhard Rainer, CEO of HX, said: “McArthur has led the business through a period of significant transformation, which included navigating complex financial change and a successful major investment and reorganization.”

“The business is now entering a new chapter focused on embedding strong, consistent operational performance. HX is in a significantly stronger position, and it’s with this confidence that McArthur feels this is the right time to pass the baton and move to an exciting new role outside of travel,” added Rainer.

“We are incredibly grateful to be able to plan confidently for the future, thanks to the groundwork built by James and his team.”

McArthur said: “I’m so proud of what we have achieved together and of the team we have built here at HX. We’ve navigated a highly complex financial transformation and successfully transitioned from a group to two standalone businesses in record time, an achievement that stands out as one of the highlights of my professional career.”

“This was a difficult decision to make as ultimately, I love our HX team and values, our ships and the product that we offer,” added McArthur.

HX said in a press release that McArthur will remain in place for at least the next three months and will continue to support the CEO, the wider HX Executive team and board, as they identify the most suitable successor and ensure an orderly and smooth handover.

McArthur joined HX in May 2023 as Hurtigruten Group CFO and was instrumental in the two businesses splitting to become standalone entities, including a reinvestment that was completed in February 2025.

The separation of HX from Hurtigruten Group AS included approximately EUR 140 million of new junior funding. The investment, led by the Consortium comprising Arini Capital Management, Cyrus Capital Partners and Tresidor Investment Management, was a pivotal project overseen by McArthur and his team.