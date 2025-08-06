HX Appoints Kelvin Murray as Director of Expedition Operations

HX Expeditions announced its new Director of Expedition Operations, Kelvin Murray, who will report directly to Chief Operations Officer Iain McNeill and join the Operations Leadership Team.

In this role, Murray will work across both operations and commercial teams to elevate and ensure a consistent and outstanding guest expedition experience.

“Murray is a world-class expedition leader and operational strategist with an instinct for people, place, and purpose,” said Iain McNeill, COO of HX.

“At this moment, 130 years into our history, Murray’s vision and experience will be instrumental in raising the bar for our guests and our expedition teams. He joins us with an impeccable record and a passion for excellence that matches HX’s legacy,” added McNeill.

Murray said: “I’m thrilled to join HX and help build upon its successful and extensive expedition heritage.”

“These trips are as much about people as they are places, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to continue HX being a safe, sustainable, mindful and cool way to explore the world, Murray added.

The company said in a press release that Murray brings a global reputation and deep operational expertise to HX, honed over decades of leadership in the field.

Most recently, he served as head of expeditions at EYOS Expeditions, where he led trips across every continent and ocean. He has also worked with other expedition cruise companies, including Oceanwide Expeditions and Lindblad.

Murray was also involved in some groundbreaking activities, including taking the largest passenger ship to date through the Northwest Passage, producing the first live 4K broadcast from Antarctica, and guiding record-setting submersible explorations of the deep ocean.

He served on AECO’s Executive Committee and several IAATO committees and held roles with conservation societies and the British Antarctic Survey. He is also known for his TEDx talk on Expedition Resilience.