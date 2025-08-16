HX Announces Guest Speakers for Solar Eclipse Expedition 2026

HX Expeditions has announced three confirmed guest speakers for its 2026 Solar Eclipse Expedition. The journey will sail to Greenland, Iceland and Svalbard.

Confirmed guest speakers include:

Rahul Venkatraman: NASA Artemis engineer and astrophotographer

Daisy Dobrijevic: Reference Editor from Space.com, and

Hans Wilhelm Zekl, PhD: Freelance science writer at astronomie.de and German astrophysicist.

“Our captain and expedition team will position the ship for optimal viewing of the eclipse,” said Alex McNeil, chief expedition officer for HX Expeditions.

“We won’t know our exact positioning until that day due to the dynamic Arctic conditions, the crew will navigate the ship to the best possible location for a truly awe-inspiring experience,” added McNeil.

“Weather and ice conditions play a part, but the mobility of the ship allows us to avoid cloud cover and find the clearest skies for eclipse viewing.”

These speakers will share their expertise with guests, offering insights into the science behind the solar eclipse, the art of astrophotography and the history of solar eclipses, the company said in a press release.

Set against Greenland’s Scoresby Sund, the expedition ensures the perfect setting for witnessing the 2026 total solar eclipse, the company added.

This voyage will begin in Oslo, sailing through Svalbard before heading to Greenland’s northeastern national park. The journey will conclude in Iceland.

Guests can expect: