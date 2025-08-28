Hurtigruten: Growth in UK Summer Trading and Global Financial Performance

Hurtigruten has reported its first financial results since its split from HX earlier this year.

The company stated in a press release that its summer business in the UK has been strong, with booked revenue between June 1 and August 28 increasing by 25 percent year-on-year.

According to the company, this revenue growth was fueled by a surge in Signature bookings, which recorded a 75 percent increase over the same period. This summer, guest numbers from the UK across the Hurtigruten fleet increased by 10 percent, reflecting growing demand from British travelers for authentic experiences along the Norwegian coast.

“The UK remains one of Hurtigruten’s most important international markets, and we’re delighted to see such strong momentum this summer,” said Chief Commercial Officer Iain Powell.

“What’s especially encouraging is the way British travelers are embracing more premium experiences such as our Signature product, as well as showing a growing appetite for authentic journeys along Norway’s coast and to destinations like Svalbard. This shift reflects a broader trend towards meaningful, experience-led travel, and we believe the UK will continue to play a key role in driving our growth,” added Powell.

Hurtigruten said that globally, it has released its first-half 2025 figures, reporting a 60 percent increase in EBITDA, up from EUR 27 million to EUR 43 million compared to the same period the previous year.

Total revenue grew 14 percent to EUR 250 million, with occupancy rates improving from 66 percent in H1 2024 to 70 percent in H1 2025.

“This growth is a testament to the successful establishment of the ‘new’ Hurtigruten, which now solely serves the Norwegian coast and Svalbard. Our commitment to providing the iconic experience of Norway has resonated with our guests, and we are excited about the future as we continue to see strong demand,” said CEO Hedda Felin.

“We would like to thank our guests for choosing Hurtigruten, our partners for their collaboration, and our dedicated employees for their commitment. Together, we are setting new standards in the travel industry and creating unforgettable journeys through Norway’s breathtaking landscapes in a time where more sustainable destinations are becoming increasingly popular,” Felin added.

Hurtigruten stated that, looking ahead, it anticipates continued growth in EBITDA and occupancy rates, reflecting strong demand and positive booking trends.

As of August 26, Hurtigruten’s booked ticket sales for the current year are up 11 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Similarly, Hurtigruten’s booked ticket sales for 2026 are up by 12 percent compared to the year-ahead bookings at the same time last year.

During the first half of 2025, Hurtigruten restructured and strengthened its balance sheet. The book equity now stands at EUR 85 million, and the company’s EUR 411 million term loans mature in 2030. The group’s total cash position was EUR 112 million at the end of the first half of 2025.

Image: Kristian Dale