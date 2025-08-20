Hurricane Erin: Itinerary Changes for Princess and Holland America

At least three ships from Princess Cruises and Holland America Line had their itineraries changed due to the impacts of Hurricane Erin on the East Coast.

According to guest reports on social media, the Island Princess, the Enchanted Princess and the Zuiderdam had their current sailings adjusted to avoid the storm.

Presently offering a repositioning cruise to New York City, the Enchanted Princess had to make significant changes to its schedule.

Originally set to end the cruise on Aug. 23, the Princess Cruises vessel is delaying its arrival in NYC by two days.

After departing from Fort Lauderdale earlier this month, the 3,660-guest ship had already cancelled scheduled visits to Dominica and St. Maarten due to Erin.

Guests currently onboard reported that the Enchanted Princess is also returning to Fort Lauderdale, where guests will be able to disembark if they wish, on Aug. 22.

As a result, the cruise that was scheduled to depart on Aug. 23 will now depart two days later on Aug. 25, 2025.

Sailing roundtrip from New York City, the seven-night voyage was scheduled to visit destinations in Canada and New England, including Boston, Halifax and Portland.

A revised itinerary is expected to sail to ports of call in Canada and will be confirmed by Princess at a later date.

The Island Princess also saw significant changes to its cruise schedule due to the impacts of Hurricane Erin.

After embarking guests in New York City on Aug. 19, the vessel extended its stay at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, remaining docked for three days.

As a result, the cruise’s original itinerary, which included visits to destinations in the Caribbean and Bermuda, had to be revised.

Guests report that the ship is now expected to sail to King’s Wharf for a three-day visit before returning to New York as scheduled on Aug. 29.

Currently operating the last leg of Holland America’s “Voyage of the Vikings,” the Zuiderdam skipped an overnight visit to St. John’s that was scheduled to take place between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

The ship replaced the cancelled port of call with an overnight stay in Halifax, where it arrived on Aug. 20.