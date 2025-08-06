Hugh Bonneville Joins Cunard as Insight Speaker in the Caribbean

Cunard has announced that British actor Hugh Bonneville will join the Queen Elizabeth as an insight speaker in the Caribbean in November.

Known for his roles as Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey and Mr Brown in the Paddington franchise, the Emmy-nominated actor will offer guests a glimpse behind the curtain of his career in film, television and theatre.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Bonneville onboard the Queen Elizabeth this year. He’s one of the most respected actors in British film and television, and his talent, warmth and wit make him a wonderful addition to our award-winning insights speaker program.”

Bonneville said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be sailing with Cunard in the Caribbean. There’s something uniquely timeless and romantic about travelling by sea, especially when the ship is as elegant as Queen Elizabeth. I look forward to sharing a few stories, hopefully a laugh or two, and exploring the Caribbean with my fellow guests.”

The company said in a press release that onboard, Bonneville will share anecdotes, reflections and more during an intimate onboard Q&A for Cunard guests.

Bonneville will join the Queen Elizabeth as part of her 12-night roundtrip Eastern Caribbean voyage, which departs Miami on November 27.

The voyage will feature the cultural heritage of the Eastern Caribbean, with calls to Antigua, St Lucia, Barbados, St Maarten and Tortola, as well as sea days. Prices currently start from £1,049 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Onboard highlights include signature spaces such as the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge and The Pavilion.

The Queen Elizabeth’s inaugural Caribbean voyage from Miami departs on October 16; a 12-night roundtrip sailing visiting Bridgetown’s UNESCO-listed Garrison and markets of Castries, St Lucia. The sailing is part of Cunard’s renowned Insights Speaker program.