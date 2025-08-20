Holland America Line Upcycles Carpet into Guest Souvenir Coasters

Holland America Line announced that the company is launching a new retail item: a set of four coasters made from upcycled carpet that was used on board several of its ships.

Developed in partnership with Danish carpet manufacturer Dansk Wilton, the coasters are the first recycled carpet product ever offered for sale in the cruise industry, the company said in a press release.

Available exclusively in the company’s onboard shops, they serve as a physical representation of the brand’s commitment to recycling waste.

“This project reflects our ongoing journey toward more sustainable practices,” said My Nguyen, director of interior design at Holland America Line.

“These coasters are a tangible example of how discarded resources can be given a second life in the very environment they came from. We are proud to be the first in the industry to partner with Dansk and innovate carpet waste into beautiful usable products that our guests can enjoy,” added Nguyen.

So far, 12,000 coasters have been created from the 3,300 pounds of carpet waste retrieved during various dry-dock projects on the Oosterdam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam over the past two years.

According to Holland America Line, they are made using Dansk Wilton’s ReBond material, which is the same upcycled textile used in Holland America Line’s architectural signage.

The coasters are part of Dansk’s Re: Shape initiative, a sustainability-focused design program aimed at finding ways to transform and reuse carpet waste.

In addition to coasters, plans for the project include using Holland America Line carpet waste to create notebooks, postcards, “do not disturb” door signs, artwork and other items that will be sold on board.

The coasters will be available in onboard retail shops fleetwide by the end of October 2025.