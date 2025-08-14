Holland America Line Introduces Twist on the Chef’s Table

Holland America Line announced in a press release that it is setting the table for Koningstafel, a reimagining of the Chef’s Table experience.

“Koningstafel is more than a meal; it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, artistry and connection,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line.

The company said that Koningstafel is Dutch for ”King’s Table,” and the program will blend behind-the-scenes galley access with a multi-course feast rooted in rich culinary traditions.

Available on cruises 14 days and longer, Koningstafel debuted on the Oosterdam in July and will expand to the Westerdam, Zaandam and Volendam in the fall, with the rest of the fleet scheduled to follow in spring 2026.

The press release said that the experience begins with a private cocktail reception and an exclusive galley tour, culminating in a six-course dinner.

Reservations for Koningstafel can be made online before departure or on board, pending availability, for a supplemental fee of $149 per person plus gratuities.

Guests will experience a set menu including:

Amuse-Bouche: Asian wagyu steak tartare with soy-mirin marinated egg yolk, nashi pear and tempura shiso leaf

First Course: Butter-poached lobster tail with lemongrass coconut served with a “smoked champagne cocktail”

Second Course: Spinach ricotta malfatti with truffle garlic butter, seasonal black truffle and parmesan espuma

Intermezzo: Sour cherry granite pour with lemon sorbet

Main Course: Herb-roasted lamb loin with pistachio crust, date purée, Mediterranean vegetables and lamb jus poured tableside, and

Finale: Artisan cheese selection and Honey Crémieux with lemon curd, bergamot gel, honeycomb and lavender honey.

According to Holland America Line, Koningstafel is a natural extension of its Made Fresh Daily philosophy, where chefs prepare meals from scratch using fresh, regional ingredients.

Guests on cruises of 14 days or longer can look forward to additional culinary highlights that will be rolled out in the coming months:

Rijsttafel Dinner

A Dutch-Indonesian tasting experience debuting on Baltic sailings, offered in Tamarind for a supplemental fee. The menu features a variety of small plates inspired by Dutch-Indonesian cuisine.

Tiki Dinner

A tropical-themed evening in Pinnacle Grill, launching on South Pacific crossings. Offered once per voyage on cruises 20 days and longer, the experience includes beverage pairings, souvenir tiki mugs and themed service touches.

Indian Pop-Up Menu

Launching exclusively on Legendary Voyages, the rotating pop-up features regional Indian specialities such as Lamb Vindaloo, Paneer Butter Masala and Rasgulla.