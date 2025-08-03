Holland America Announces Partnership with Caputo for Fresh Neapolitan Pizza

Holland America Line is partnering with Caputo, a 100-year-old flour mill based in the Italian town of Naples, to bring fresh Neapolitan-style pizza to its vessels.

According to a press release, the company will collaborate with the brand to offer daily fresh pizza made using the producer’s premium flour.

“We’re proud to bring the true tradition of Neapolitan pizza to our guests by partnering with Caputo, one of Italy’s most respected flour producers,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and room division for Holland America Line.

“Every element, from the ingredients to the techniques, has been carefully selected to ensure an experience that’s not only delicious but deeply authentic,” he added.

The idea of bringing the new Neapolitan-style pizza was first introduced by Fleet Chef Marco Marrama, who led to the discovery of Caputo’s flour, the company explained.

Working closely with John Mulvaney, director of culinary operations for Holland America Line, Marrama helped forge the partnership with the brand, which is said to blend tradition, technique and taste for an elevated dining experience across the fleet.

Holland America’s culinary teams will be trained by Orlando Foods’ and Caputo’s Corporate Chef, Domenico “Mimmo” Tolomeo (pictured above), who will visit each ship in the company’s fleet to lead onboard training.

To ensure the highest standards and authenticity, members of the fleet chef team also traveled to New York for immersive training at the Caputo family’s restaurant, Keste.

Under the expert guidance of pizza master chef Roberto Caporuscio, the team, which included Fleet Executive Chefs Daniel Hrgic, Marco Marrama, Sinu Pillai, Pablo Cesar and Pam Sta Ana, was trained in traditional Neapolitan techniques, from dough proofing to hand-stretching and baking.

Holland America Line Culinary Ambassador Ethan Stowell joined the training to support the program and deepen his collaboration with the fleet.

“Hearing the excitement from our chefs after training with a true master like Chef Caporuscio was incredible,” said Marisa Christenson, director of food and beverage operations and development for Holland America Line.

“It’s inspiring to see their passion ignited by learning alongside such talent, and we’re thrilled for our guests to taste the difference this brings to our pizza program,” she added.