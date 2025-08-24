Holland America Announces Book Early and Save Offer

Holland America Line announced that it is launching a “Book Early & Save” offer on select cruises for the 2026 summer and beyond in honor of being named “Best Alaska Cruise Overall” by Forbes Vetted.

Travelers who book by September 30, 2025, can enjoy bonus perks and added amenities with a $1,400 cruise package included in their fare on a variety of itineraries, like 2026 Alaska cruises and cruisetours.

“Being named the Best Alaska Cruise Overall is a testament to our deep-rooted connection to the region and the unmatched experiences we offer,” said Dan Rough, Holland America Line’s vice president of revenue management.

The company said in a press release that the offer features 60 percent off top amenities with its new Best Price Guarantee, up to $300 shore excursion credit, up to three nights of specialty dining, free prepaid crew appreciation, a free upgrade to the Elite Beverage Package and a free upgrade to the Premium Wi-Fi package when booking with the Have It All Premium fare.

The offer also includes cruises to destinations like Europe, Canada and New England.

Example departures include:

Seven-day Alaska Explorer on the Eurodam, July 4, 2026, roundtrip Seattle, Washington

Seven-day Alaska Inside Passage on the Koningsdam, May 9, 2026, roundtrip Vancouver, British Columbia

Seven-day Glacier Discovery on the Westerdam, May 10, 2026, from Vancouver to Whittier, Alaska

Seven-day Fjords of Iceland on the Rotterdam, July 12, 2026, from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to Reykjavik, Iceland

Seven-day Canada and New England: UNESCO Sites and Quebecois Nights on the Zuiderdam, May 2, 2026, from Quebec to Boston, Massachusetts.

Depending on the length of the cruise, guests who book with Have It All earn up to a $300 shore excursion credit and up to three nights of specialty dining.

The longer the cruise, the higher the tour credit and number of dining experiences. Also included is prepaid crew appreciation as well as upgrades to premier beverage and Wi-Fi packages, according to the company.

The offer is not valid on cruises of three days or less or Grand Voyages. Collectors’ Voyages, which combine two back-to-back, non-repeating itineraries, are included in the sale.