Heritage Announces New Voyage Exploring Indonesia and Borneo

Heritage Expeditions has released a new voyage exploring the wilds of Indonesia and Borneo, including a visit to the orangutan rehabilitation center Camp Leakey.

The company’s Commercial Director and Expedition Leader, Aaron Russ, said that the new 14-day voyage, “Indonesia’s Forgotten Islands,” had been carefully curated to celebrate the diversity, ancient customs and traditions of Indonesia’s remote islands.

“This really is an authentic expedition experience; we’ll be sailing well off traditional tourist routes to experience some of Southeast Asia’s most captivating and rarely seen wonders,” Russ said.

Sailing from Darwin to Singapore, highlights of the cruise include:

Walking with Komodo Dragons

Snorkeling at Pink Beach, and

Visiting Camp Leakey.

Guests will also have the opportunity to snorkel some of the world’s most pristine reefs, according to Russ, and explore rarely visited jungles looking for:

Proboscis Monkeys

Tarsiers

Clouded Leopards

Sun Bears

East Javan Langur

Giant Squirrel, and

Birdlife, including the recently rediscovered Wetar Ground Dove.

The company said in a press release that guests will also have the opportunity to experience ancient customs and cultural exchanges, including meeting the Lamalerans, one of Indonesia’s last subsistence whaling communities on Lembata Island.

They will also experience the tradition and practice of water buffalo racing on Sumbawa Island.

Geographical highlights include Kelimutu National Park and its three colored boiling lakes, as well as Satonda Island’s jungles and crater lake.

“There really is something for everyone on this voyage, and we can’t wait to share this special part of the world with our guests on this incredible adventure,” Russ said.

The sailing will take place from September 8 to 21, 2026, from Darwin to Singapore. Guests can benefit from a 20 percent discount when they book by October 31, 2025.