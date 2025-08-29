Havila Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2025

Havila Voyages has reported its results for the second quarter of 2025. The company reported a positive operating profit for the quarter, noting that CO2 emissions had been reduced by 38 percent.

“We are proud to deliver such a significant emissions reduction, and we have achieved this because we constantly work to optimize our ships’ energy efficiency, make conscious choices and can charge our batteries in several ports,” said CEO Bent Martini.

The company said in a press release that its ships are plug-in hybrids, using a combination of batteries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to generate power for propulsion and hotel operations onboard.

Compared to the Ministry of Transport’s 2017 reference figures, Havila Voyages’ CO2 emissions were 38 percent lower, NOx emissions were reduced by 87 percent, and SOx emissions were eliminated, resulting in a 100 percent reduction.

In the future, the company’s target is climate-neutral operations on the coastal route by the end of 2028 and zero-emission ship operations by the start of the next concession period in 2030.

“For us, it is important that we do what we can to reduce the impact on Norway’s magnificent and pristine nature,” Martini said. “We do this regardless of requirements and regulations, but we hope the authorities will follow and set strict environmental requirements in the next concession period.”

“We are exploring several options to reach our ambitions. In the short term, it is about switching from LNG to liquefied biogas (LBG) to achieve climate neutrality and then looking at zero-emission solutions such as carbon capture or hydrogen, combined with energy-saving measures and more frequent battery charging,” he added.

Havila Voyages said that its positive financial development continued in the second quarter, and the company delivered a strong operational performance, achieving 100 percent operational uptime and a positive operating profit, primarily driven by top-line growth.

Total revenues amounted to NOK 416 million, with operational revenues 22 percent higher than the same period in 2024.

This was driven by an 18 percent increase in passenger guest nights and a 20 percent increase in average cabin price. The cabin factor (average number of people in cabins sold) increased from 1.77 to 1.88.

“Greater brand awareness and targeted marketing activities in priority markets are contributing to the positive development,” said Martini.

The company’s operating costs are stable compared to the first quarter of 2025 but increased by 8 percent compared to the same quarter in 2024, primarily due to higher activity levels. The largest cost increase is due to higher goods costs, which are directly linked to passenger growth.

In the second quarter, Havila Voyages achieved an operating profit of NOK 79 million, a 35 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year, and significantly higher than the first quarter of this year, which ended with an operating profit of NOK 11 million.