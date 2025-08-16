HAV Group and Havila Voyages Partner for Climate-Neutral Emissions

HAV Group and Havila Voyages have entered into a partnership to ensure a coastal route fleet that will be at least climate neutral on the Norwegian coast, with the ambition of achieving zero emissions.

Together, the current four ships, along with future newbuilds, will meet the requirements of the next bidding period.

The plans were presented to politicians, journalists and decision-makers during Arendalsuka on Thursday morning, Havila said in a press release.

During the session in Arendal, Bent Martini, CEO of Havila Voyages, reiterated the company’s goal of expanding its presence on the Coastal Route Bergen, Kirkenes, Bergen, in the next contract period.

“We have ambitions for growth, and we want to grow on the coastal route. And we want to grow with a fleet consisting of ships that can meet the environmental requirements of the future, which we expect and hope the authorities will set in the new contract,” said Martini.

“Our message to politicians and decision-makers is clear: Climate neutrality should be an absolute minimum in the next contract. And we will deliver on that from day one,” added Martini.

Martini also revealed that Havila Voyages is exploring the possibility of sailing a full voyage on the coastal route climate neutrally, as early as this fall.

“Right now, we are in the planning phase to test a full round voyage on the coastal route this fall, using biogas in combination with our large battery packs. We are in dialogue with suppliers to secure sufficient volumes to be able to fill the tanks 100 percent with biogas, and we believe we will succeed,” Martini said.

“That would mean that one of our ships, already this fall, could prove that it is possible to sail over 5,000 nautical miles, the entire Coastal Route Bergen – Kirkenes – Bergen, climate neutrally,” he added.

HAV Group said that it is looking forward to the collaboration when today’s coastal route fleet is to be further optimized, and potentially new ships designed.

“The challenge Havila Voyages has given us is great, but we are ready and confident that we will deliver on the requirements,” said CEO Gunnar Larsen of HAV Group.

“Together with our subsidiaries and partners, and with the Norwegian maritime cluster, we can create something truly unique,” added Gunnar.