Hapag-Lloyd to Bring Choreographers and Dance Companies Onboard

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is bringing choreographers and dance companies onboard for its Dance Visions 2026 program, the company announced in a press release.

The artists will present specially commissioned work onboard the Europa 2 and the Europa in 2026, the luxury brand said.

Hapag-Lloyd stated that the program raises the bar for cultural experiences at sea by transforming its luxury ships into floating stages.

With capacity for approximately 500 guests each, the Europa and the Europa 2 offer intimacy between artists and audiences, the company added, noting that the proximity enhances the emotional power of performances.

The Dance Visions 2026 program brings together figures in contemporary dance such as Rafael Bonachela with the Sydney Dance Company, Diego Tortelli with Compagnia Aterballetto and Alexander Ekman.

Artists like Lucía Lacarra & Matthew Golding and new-generation choreographer Antonin Rioche will also be onboard for the sailings.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, the program is highlighted by eight sailings, including the April 11, 2026, departure onboard the Europa 2.

Sailing to the Canary Islands in the spring, the cruise will include the world premiere of two exclusive works by Rafael Bonachela and the Sydney Dance Company.

Other highlights include Lucía Lacarra and Matthew Golding presenting a “refined program of classical and contemporary dance” onboard the Europa, Hapag-Lloyd said.

According to the company, the ballet duo will be onboard for two sailings in the Mediterranean, one in May and one in October.

The Europa is also welcoming Antonin Rioche for itineraries in Northern Europe and the Caribbean in June and December 2026, respectively.

Hapag-Lloyd said that the French choreographer will present a new piece created especially for the ship, which merges dance with theatrical storytelling.

In August and October, the Europa 2 welcomes Italian choreographer Diego Tortelli, as well as Compagnia Aterballetto for a presentation that is said to reflect on human connections and the digital age, as well as a creation developed exclusively for Hapag-Lloyd.

The shows take place in August and October, during cruises in the Mediterranean and Western Europe.