Hapag-Lloyd Launches Offers for Bilingual Expeditions in 2025-26

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unveiled two offerings for expedition cruises onboard its bilingual ship, the Hanseatic Inspiration.

Guests will be able to take advantage of a 20 percent discount when booking Hanseatic Inspiration’s Dec. 5, 2025, sailing, Hapag-Lloyd said.

Sailing from Valparaíso to Ushuaia, the 15-night expedition explores the Chilean Fjords while visiting Torres del Paine National Park, the Strait of Magellan and Kirke Narrows.

The itinerary also includes scenic cruising in Pío XI and Bernal Glaciers, as well as Zodiac excursions and expert-led hikes.

The discounted fares are said to be available for all categories for new bookings made through August 31, 2025.

Before the discount, rates start at 7.592 euros per person and include charter flights, Hapag-Lloyd added.

As part of its offering, the company is also dropping the single supplement for bookings on cabin categories 1-8 on Hanseatic Inspiration’s Jan. 29, 2026, departure.

The 22-night cruise sails from Ushuaia to Puerto Montt and includes visits to the Falkland Islands, South George and the Southern Orkney Islands.

Guests will also sail the Drake Passage and the Beagle Channel before making their way to the Chilean fjords.

The guided bilingual expedition was designed to immerse guests “in breathtaking landscapes and rare wildlife from ice-sculpted horizons,” Hapag-Lloyd said.

Rates for the cruise, which include chartered flights from Buenos Aires, start at 19,470 euros per person.

Both offers are available for a limited time and are subject to availability, Hapag-Lloyd added.