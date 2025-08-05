Funnel and Mast Removed from SS United States

Progress continues to be made on the redeployment of the SS United States as an artificial reef, Okaloosa County announced in a press release.

As it gets ready to be sunk off the coast of Florida, crews removed the 65-foot forward smokestack from the former ocean liner on Monday.

According to Okaloosa County, the funnel will be preserved in a secure location for future use in the SS United States Conservancy’s land-based museum.

The vessel’s main mast was also removed and now the aft funnel is expected to be detached over the next few days.

“This is a massive next step toward an environmental effort that will benefit our local marine habitat and build upon our robust tourism industry in Destin-Fort Walton Beach,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon.

“I applaud the efforts of our contractor, Coleen Marine, and the Natural Resources Team at Destin-Fort Walton Beach for their work in preserving this ship’s history as the world’s largest artificial reef,” he added.

The SS United States was purchased by Okaloosa County in 2024 with the goal of creating expanded marine habitat in the northern Gulf while enhancing the fishing and diving industry.

The 990-foot vessel will join more than a dozen large ships that have already been deployed in the Gulf by the Natural Resources Team at Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

Upon completion of the current preparations in Mobile, the United States is expected to be deployed in late 2025.

As part of the process, the 1948-built ship will be sunk about 20 nautical miles south of Destin-Fort Walton Beach at a depth of 180 feet to the bottom and about 55 feet to the upper deck.

The deployment will satisfy the diving aspirations of both beginners and technical divers, Okaloosa County said.