Fred. Olsen Unveils Limited-Time Offer on Over 100 Sailings

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced an onboard credit offer of up to £300 per cabin on selected 2025 and 2026 sailings.

The offer is valid on new bookings made between August 20 and September 24, 2025, and applies to over 100 sailings departing from September 2025 through to December 2026.

Sailings in the promotion include festive voyages in search of the Northern Lights, three cruises timed to witness the Solar Eclipse, a Mystery Cruise curated by one of the company’s captains, and itineraries that coincide with the Geminid Meteor Shower or Germany’s Christmas markets.

When booking within the promotional period, guests have the chance to enjoy up to £300 in complimentary on-board credit per cabin, or £150 per person, Fred. Olsen said in a press release.

In addition to the credit, from January 2026, guests booking on a Freedom Fare also benefit from an expanded range of inclusive benefits, all covered within the initial cruise fare.

Highlight itineraries included in the promotion include:

The Balmoral’s 14-night L2530 “In Search of the Northern Lights” cruise, departing from Southampton on November 13, 2025

Itinerary: Southampton, United Kingdom – Leknes, Norway – Cruise Tjeldsundet Strait, Norway – Alta, Norway – Tromsø, Norway – Narvik, Norway – Cruising Seven Sisters mountain range, Norway – Cruising Torghatten, Norway – Ålesund, Norway – Southampton, United Kingdom.

The Bolette’s 14-night T2608 “Volcanic Vistas of the Azores & Madeira” cruise, departing from Liverpool on April 14, 2026

Itinerary: Liverpool, United Kingdom – Praia da Vitória, Portugal – Ponta Delgada, Portugal – Cruise by Cabo Girao, Portugal – Funchal, Portugal – Lisbon, Portugal – Cruise Mouth of River Tagus, Belém Tower & Discovery Monument, Portugal – Cruise by Cristo Rei & Abril 25 Bridge, Portugal – Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The Borealis’ 17-night S2610 “Italy’s Scenic Riviera with Charming Cinque Terre” cruise, departing from Southampton on May 5, 2026

Itinerary: Southampton, United Kingdom – Gibraltar, Gibraltar – Palamós, Spain – Savona, Italy – Genoa, Italy – Portofino, Italy – Livorno, Italy – La Spezia, Italy – Cartagena, Spain – Southampton, United Kingdom.

The Balmoral’s 12-night L2625 “Wonders of Iceland with the Solar Eclipse” cruise, departing from Rosyth on August 6, 2026

Itinerary: Rosyth, Scotland – Tórshavn, Faroe Islands – Reykjavík, Iceland – Ísafjörður, Iceland – Akureyri, Iceland – Cruising Seyðisfjörður, Iceland – Seyðisfjörður, Iceland – Rosyth, Scotland.

The Borealis’ nine-night S2627 “Captain’s European Mystery Cruise” cruise, departing from Southampton on October 16, 2026

Itinerary: Planned with the expertise of Captain Degerlund.

The Bolette’s 14-night T2629 “Canary Islands & Geminid Meteor Shower” cruise, departing from Liverpool on December 7, 2026

Itinerary: Liverpool, United Kingdom – Matosinhos, Portugal – Funchal, Portugal – Santa Cruz de La Palma, Canary Islands – Geminid Meteor Shower, Spain – Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands – Vigo, Spain – Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The Balmoral’s six-night L2641 “German Christmas Markets” cruise, departing from Southampton on December 16, 2026

Itinerary: Southampton, United Kingdom – Hamburg, Germany– Honfleur, France – Southampton, United Kingdom.