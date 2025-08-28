Explora Introduces Sky and Sea Fare

Explora Journeys has announced the launch of the Sky & Sea fare, designed to provide a seamless travel experience from the moment of departure at the airport to the moment guests step onboard.

The company said in a press release that guests from the UK, Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, the USA and Australia can take advantage of its booking experience that integrates flight arrangements, offering routes from major airports in each country to the journey’s embarkation and disembarkation ports.

The Sky & Sea fare allows customization, including upgrades and alternative domestic departure airports but may be subject to availability and potential supplement.

According to the company, the fare simplifies every aspect of the journey by combining international flights, hotel stays when required, private transfers from airport to hotel and port, and 24/7 dedicated guest support into one package.

The fare includes international economy-class flights, with the option to upgrade to premium seating, including Business and First Class, for an additional supplement.

Upon arrival at the ship, guests will enjoy dining across nine culinary venues and unlimited beverages, including fine wines and premium spirits.

Guests will also benefit from complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, access to Ocean Wellness – The Spa and thermal areas, as well as all onboard gratuities included.

Flight bookings via the Sky & Sea fare are available for select cruises and can be combined with existing offers, such as the Explora Early Booking Benefit, Extended Journeys benefits and exclusive Explora Club Member privileges.