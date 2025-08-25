Explora Appoints Jannik Sinner as Its Ambassador

Explora Journeys has announced its partnership with tennis champion Jannik Sinner, who will serve as the brand’s new ambassador. The announcement was made ahead of the U.S. Open, where Sinner will compete.

Anna Nash, global president of Explora, said: “Sinner embodies the values at the heart of Explora Journeys: authenticity, excellence and a commitment to wellbeing.”

“We are delighted to welcome him to our family-owned brand. This collaboration represents a fresh approach to brand ambassadorship, one rooted in authenticity and shared values rather than simple endorsement,” added Nash.

“His passion, talent and team spirit align perfectly with our ethos, inspiring guests to embrace a mindful, balanced way of living and to discover the transformative power of travel.”

“I’m honored to join Explora Journeys as its Brand Ambassador,” said Sinner. “For me, wellness is not just about training; it’s about recovery and balance. I believe in the power of nature and mindful routines, and I see those values reflected in every experience with Explora Journeys.”

The company said in a press release that the partnership is built on shared values and a common philosophy. The partnership also deepens its connection to the world of elite sports.

“Together, we aim to inspire a lifestyle rooted in purpose and elegance, proving that true luxury, like true performance, is both a state of mind and a way of life,” the company explained in the statement.

The partnership was unveiled at an event at The CORE: Club in New York City. The highlight of the evening was a Q&A session with Sinner, during which he spoke about his personal wellness philosophy, the importance of balance in high-performance environments and his excitement about bringing his mindset to life through the Explora Journeys experience.

Sinner’s role will see him appearing in select brand campaigns and co-creating exclusive onboard activations and wellness rituals with his team.

Sinner’s team will also wear apparel featuring the Explora Journeys logo during upcoming tournaments.