Essex Cricket and Ambassador Host Help for Heroes Day

Ambassador Cruise Line announced in a press release that the Metro Bank One Day Cup will return, bringing eight group-stage fixtures throughout August. All four home matches will be played at the Ambassador Cruise Line Ground in Chelmsford.

A highlight in this year’s competition is the Help for Heroes Day on Sunday, August 24, when Essex Men host Gloucestershire Men.

As part of the club’s ongoing partnership with Principal Partner Ambassador Cruise Line, the match will support Help for Heroes, a charity dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, which is also a partner with Ambassador.

To mark the occasion, the Essex Men’s team will wear a limited-edition Help for Heroes shirt, designed to raise awareness and funds for the charity. Ambassador Cruise Line has supported the cause by funding the shirt branding as a donation.

According to the company, the day will also feature themed activities, fundraising opportunities and recognition of Armed Forces personnel and veterans.

Essex Women will also wear the shirt on Thursday, September 4, when they return in the Metro Bank Women’s One Day Cup, following The Hundred.

Dan Feist, chief executive of Essex Cricket, said: “We are proud to support Help for Heroes and shine a spotlight on their work during two of our Metro Bank One Day Cup matchdays.”

“Ambassador Cruise Line has been a fantastic supporter of the charity in recent years, and hosting these dedicated Help for Heroes Days will be truly special occasions for the Club,” added Feist.

Ambassador Cruise Line has been a Principal Partner of the Club since 2022 and signed a three-year extension to the partnership last April.

In February 2025, the club announced that the home ground for all Essex Men’s and Women’s matches will now be called the Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, courtesy of a multi-year agreement with the affordable quality cruise line.

Image (from left to right): Alice Macleod (Essex Cricket Women’s Team), Noah Thain (Essex Cricket Men’s Team) and Grace Scrivens (Essex Cricket Women’s Team)