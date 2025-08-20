Enchanted Princess Kicks Off Season in Canada and New England

The Enchanted Princess is currently offering a 14-night repositioning cruise to New York City having completed its program of summer cruises in the Caribbean.

Ahead of a fall season in the Canada and New England region, the Princess Cruises vessel departed from Fort Lauderdale in early August.

The 2020-built ship is now set to visit destinations in the Caribbean before arriving at its new homeport in the Northeast on Aug. 23, 2025.

Ports of call set to be visited during the open-jaw itinerary include Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, as well as Barbados, Dominica, St. Maarten and Puerto Rico.

Once in New York City, the Enchanted Princess kicks off a series of seven-night roundtrip cruises on North America’s East Coast.

Extending through early November, the season features visits to a wide range of destinations, including Newport, Boston, Portland, Halifax and Saint John.

After its fall foliage itineraries, the Enchanted Princess is set to return to the Caribbean for the 2025-26 winter season.

The ship returns to Fort Lauderdale in mid-November, following a repositioning cruise that sails from New York City.

The 12-night cruise sails to the Southern Caribbean, visiting Philipsburg in St. Maarten, Basseterre in St. Kitts and Castries in St. Lucia.

Before arriving in Port Everglades, the itinerary also features stops in Oranjestad in Aruba and Willemstad in Curaçao, as well as six days cruising in the Caribbean.

In addition to the Enchanted Princess, two other Princess Cruises ships are scheduled to sail in Canada and New England this year.

The Island Princess is offering a wide range of itineraries from New York City, which include visits to destinations in Bermuda and the Caribbean, as well as Greenland and North America’s East Coast.

After repositioning from Europe, the Majestic Princess is also sailing in the region this year. The deployment of the 2017-built ship includes departures from Boston and Quebec City.