Emerald Cruises Celebrates Fleet Expansion Milestones

Scenic Group announced that Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Kaia will set sail in April 2026 for her inaugural Mediterranean season, while fleet expansion is underway with the steel cut for the Emerald Raiya ahead of a June 2027 debut.

The Emerald Kaia will embark on her inaugural voyage on April 4, 2026, welcoming up to 128 guests for a journey across the coastlines of Greece and Turkey. Sailing from Limassol to Athens, the itinerary explores the Aegean Sea with immersive cultural experiences and ancient wonders.

The sailing coincides with both Roman Catholic and Greek Orthodox Easter, allowing guests to experience local traditions and festive celebrations.

The company said in a press release that onboard, guests will enjoy new design highlights, including the Observation Sun Deck with a spa pool and cabanas, the new Night Market dining experience and expanded suite options, such as connecting suites for families and groups.

Wellness features include an indoor/outdoor gym, a salt therapy lounge and a cold plunge pool designed to balance relaxation and rejuvenation.

Following the Emerald Kaia’s debut, Scenic Group said that it is looking ahead to the arrival of the Emerald Raiya in June 2027. Construction officially began on August 20, 2025, with the ceremonial cutting of the first steel at the brand’s shipyard partner in Vietnam.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Ivo Skelin, general manager of design and development projects at Scenic Group.

“We are delighted to celebrate another milestone in the journey of Emerald Cruises as the build of Emerald Raiya begins in Vietnam,” said Glen Maroney, founder and chairman of Scenic Group. “This is a testament to the innovation at Scenic Group and the dedication of our team at MKM Yachts and our valued shipbuilding partners.”

Bookings are now open for Emerald Yacht Cruise departures through April 2028.

Emerald Kaia Inaugural Cruises

“Cyprus to the Acropolis” — 11 days (April 4, 2026)

“Greek Islands from the Corinth Canal to the Bosporus” — 12 days (April 14, 2026), and

“Mediterranean Enchantment” — eight days (April 25, 2026)

Emerald Raiya Inaugural Cruises