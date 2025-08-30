Dream Vacations and CruiseOne to Host 2026 National Conference

Dream Vacations and CruiseOne announced that the 2026 National Conference will take place November 1-8, 2026, aboard Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas out of Port Canaveral.

The announcement was made during the 2025 Dream Vacations and CruiseOne Land Summit.

The company said in a press release that the cruise will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Thomas and St. Maarten before returning to Port Canaveral.

“We are beyond excited to share this news,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations and CruiseOne.

“Our annual conference is more than just a meeting; it’s an immersive experience that blends education, networking and unforgettable moments. In 2026, we’ll make history as the first industry conference to take place on an Icon Class ship, the Star of the Seas,” added Daly.

“This incredible setting will bring our community together to explore stunning destinations, gain valuable insights from industry leaders and our headquarters team, and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The conference will feature general sessions, workshops and networking events designed for travel advisors of all experience levels. Attendees will benefit from direct engagement with cruise line and land vacation suppliers, hands-on training and exclusive previews of upcoming products and programs, according to the press release.

The event will also include themed parties, fundraising activities for Make-A-Wish and onboard entertainment. Dream Vacations and CruiseOne have supported Make-A-Wish for 14 years, raising nearly $2 million to help children with critical illnesses.

“We’re thrilled that the 2026 Dream Vacations CruiseOne National Conference will take place onboard the Star of the Seas, marking the first industry event on an Icon Class ship,” said Vicki Freed, senior vice president, sales, trade support and service at Royal Caribbean International.

“The innovations onboard this ship and bold entertainment create the ultimate family vacation for everyone and will undoubtedly be the best conference ever! We can’t wait to welcome this star-studded group of travel professionals onboard,” added Freed.

The 2025 conference takes place in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on November 9, before embarking on the Star Princess from November 10 to 15.

Image: Watson Visuals