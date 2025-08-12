Dream Cruises Offers Bali Cruise from Singapore, Departing November 30

Dream Cruises announced that it is offering an exclusive five-night voyage to Bali, departing November 30, to kick off the Singapore school holidays and festive season.

“We’re excited to offer families and travelers a unique way to celebrate the start of the Singapore school holidays and festive season with this exclusive cruise from Singapore to Bali,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

Sailing aboard Genting Dream, the itinerary features the ports of Denpasar and Celukan Bawang, with two full days at sea. Highlights include certified Halal and vegetarian cuisines, live entertainment, spa treatments and other onboard activities.

The Palace will also offer an exclusive enclave featuring private amenities, special privileges and 24-hour European-style butler service.

StarDream Cruises said in a press release that the itinerary is designed for families, couples and solo travelers.

The itinerary will feature two distinct sides of Bali:

Stop 1: Denpasar — Balinese Culture

The itinerary begins in Denpasar and will include markets, iconic spiritual landmarks like Pura Agung Jagatnatha and heritage showcased at the Bali Museum.

Stop 2: North Bali — Tropical Escape

The sailing will then offer guests the opportunity to discover North Bali with a visit to Celukan Bawang. Highlights include beaches, landscapes and a tranquil atmosphere.

Guests will be able to explore coral reefs or experience local culture by visiting nearby traditional villages.

The sailing has one exclusive departure, and bookings open on August 21 on the company’s website.