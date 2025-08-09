Disney Destiny Floated Out

The Disney Destiny was floated out at Meyer Werft today.

The latest edition to Disney Cruise Line is slated to sail her maiden voyage Nov. 20, 2025 from Port Everglades where she will homeport, starting with four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean, including calls to one or both of Disney’s exclusive island destinations, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay.

The 144,000-ton, 4,000-passenger, LNG-fueled Disney Destiny is a sister ship to the Disney Wish and Treasure.

In Disney fashion, the Destiny has a design theme: “Heroes and Villains,” featuring the characters at the heart of the many legends, fairy tales and fantasies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Disney Parks. And for the first time in the cruise line’s history, the stern will have a Marvel superhero with Spiderman decorating the back of the ship.

The heroes and villains theme will be integrated into the design of the public venues and in the entertainment, including the Grand Hall where Disney promises that their heroes and villains will take center stage and interact with guests. A statue of the Black Panther from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther films will be at the heart of the space.

The Walt Disney Theatre, which features original Broadway-style productions, will have a show developed exclusively for the Destiny: “Disney Hercules, a retelling of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, starring Hercules, Megara, Hades and other personalities of their mythical world. Every cruise will also include live performances of “Frozen” and “Disney Seas the Adventure.”

Both heroes and villains will take center stage aboard the ship, including an assembly of schemers and scoundrels, according to Disney. Guests will encounter them through a variety of shows, meets-and-greets and special appearances throughout the ship.

Next up for Disney Cruise Line is the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore and another ship that will go to Japan with Disney and the Oriental Land Company in 2029. In addition, Disney has contracted for four more new ships to enter service between 2027 and 2031.