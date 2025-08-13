Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Diana Ross Steps Down as Godmother of Star of the Seas

Diana Ross has stepped down as the godmother of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas.

Ross, who was announced as godmother in June, was set to preside over the August christening in Port Canaveral, Florida, according to Crew Center.

Royal Caribbean told PEOPLE that the company is “disappointed that Diana Ross is unable to join us to be godmother of Star of the Seas” and that it “looks forward to announcing its new godmother soon.”

According to Diana Ross’ official website, the singer will embark on her ‘Beautiful Love’ U.S. tour on August 16, and there was seemingly no conflict between the artist’s tour and her appearance aboard the Star of the Seas.

