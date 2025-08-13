Diamonds International Named Retail Partner for Oceania and Regent

Diamonds International announced a new multi-year contract as the retail partner across the fleets of Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The agreement includes both fleets, with newbuilds such as the Oceania Allura and Seven Seas Prestige.

“This partnership means a lot to us,” said Albert Gad, CEO of Diamonds International. “We’re proud to keep growing with Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.”

“Our team is excited to bring our collections to their guests around the world, on every ship, now and in the future. It’s an honor to be part of their guest journey and to help shape what luxury shopping looks like at sea,” added Gad.

“We are excited to bring a new level of shopping to guests onboard. This partnership lets us offer quality and innovation in a way that truly connects with today’s luxury travelers,” said Elchonon Shagalov, chief commercial officer of Diamonds International.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Diamonds International and believe that our guests will relish the opportunity to browse and buy from the remarkable array of brands on offer as they sail the globe on our small luxurious ships,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The company said in a press release that guests sailing with Oceania will enjoy first-at-sea brands, including Fair Harbor and Alustre, and Breitling launching onboard the Oceania Allura. On Regent Seven Seas Cruises sailings, Diamonds International will bring an expanded collection of fine jewelry, timepieces and lifestyle brands.

“We’re stepping into a new chapter. Known for our fine jewelry and timepieces, we’re expanding the onboard shopping experience to include beauty, fashion and lifestyle essentials, all under the trusted Diamonds International brand,” the company said.