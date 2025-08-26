Curacao Tourist Board Hosts Shore to Ship Cruise Tourism Symposium

The Curacao Tourist Board (CTB) has announced “Shore to Ship: Elevating the Local Cruise Experience”, a two-day cruise tourism symposium on September 29-30, 2025, at The Rif at Mangrove Beach Corendon, Curacao.

The symposium aims to bring Curacao’s cruise tourism community together to learn, connect and elevate the industry, the board said in a statement.

The event is organized in commemoration of World Tourism Day. It will feature:

Keynote speaker Antoinette Wright, chief supply chain officer of North America at Carnival Corporation

A panel of experts, and

Workshops tailored for frontline workers, led by the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence.

Wright will share insights on cruise tourism trends, evolving passenger expectations and how destinations like Curacao can stay ahead.

Following her keynote address, a panel of experts from the cruise industry, port authority, government, shore excursion providers and CTB will dive into the theme “From Shore to Ship – Delivering a Seamless, Authentic and Impactful Cruise Experience”.

The panelists will explore strategies to strengthen collaboration, enhance guest satisfaction and maximize the local impact of cruise tourism, CBT said in the statement.

The symposium will also feature three hands-on workshops. Topics include:

Tour and Guest Experiences

Service Excellence for Frontlines, and

Driver Excellence.

These workshops are designed to build service excellence, inspire innovation and elevate Curacao’s overall guest experience. They are tailored for frontline workers, including retail staff, attraction hosts, tour operators, bus drivers and taxi drivers.

Participants who complete the workshops will receive a certificate recognized by Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence.

Registration is open here.