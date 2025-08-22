Cunard Announces Labor Day Sale On Over 145 Voyages

Cunard has announced its Labor Day Sale starting tomorrow, offering fares from $999 plus up to $200 onboard credit on more than 145 voyages sailing between 2025 and 2027.

The Labor Day Sale will run from August 21 through September 3, 2025.

The company said in a press release that the Labor Day Sale features a diverse collection of itineraries, including:

2025 Caribbean, Northern Europe and Transatlantic Crossing voyages

2026 Alaska, Canada, New England, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Caribbean, Northern Europe, Transatlantic Crossing and World Voyage Segments, and

2027 Caribbean, Transatlantic Crossing and World Voyage Segments.

Sailings are available on the Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and Queen Anne. Highlight voyages include the following:

World Voyages

In 2026 and 2027, guests can embark on the full World Voyage or choose from a selection of shorter World Voyage segments, with itineraries spanning multiple continents.

The Queen Anne, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria will each sail world cruises during this period, with voyages ranging from 108 to 117 nights with Cunard’s White Star Service.

Queen Mary 2 Maiden Panama Canal Transit

The Queen Mary 2 will set sail from New York to Los Angeles on a 15-night voyage from January 19 to February 3, 2025, marking her first transit through the Panama Canal.

Winter in the Caribbean on the Queen Elizabeth

The Queen Elizabeth will sail from Miami to the Caribbean for the first time starting this October. Guests will explore the region’s waters and beaches, with nine to 28-night voyages stopping at destinations including St. Thomas, Bridgetown, Bonaire, Aruba, Tortola and Barbados.