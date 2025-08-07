Crystal Symphony to Undergo Drydock

Crystal announced that the Crystal Symphony will enter drydock for a scheduled three-week refurbishment of select areas in November 2025.

The project will refine the onboard experience through aesthetic and functional updates to two suite categories and key public spaces.

Crystal said in a press release that the drydock will see the complete redesign of the Aquamarine and Sapphire Classic suites on Deck 10. The suites will be outfitted with new furnishings aligning with the design style introduced during the ship’s 2023 transformation.

New carpets and wall coverings will also be added to each suite. The upgrades will be executed by the De Wave Group, an interior design firm based in Genoa, Italy.

Updates include the following:

Atrium and Crystal Cove

Under Gerolamo Scorza, the space will be given a more modern and fluid layout with additional seating. Key updates include the removal of the water feature, the relocation of the piano, a two-storey mosaic produced by DeCastelli and a new chandelier.

The reception area will have an elevated space with a new desk, marble top and backlit panel. The surrounding walls and columns will be refinished with new wallpaper.

The ceiling slats and lighting will be replaced at Deck 5, while the Crystal Cove bar will receive a new front counter, backbar niche and bottle shelving. In addition, there will be new high-end furniture.

Stair Lobbies on Decks 5 and 6

Led by Gerolamo Scorza, the areas will be refined with updated ceiling structures, enhanced lighting, architectural wall details and new brass finishes around the elevator entrances.

Starlite Club

Trident Maritime Systems will provide a redesign of the dance floor and a new ceiling centerpiece.

Deck 5 Guest Restrooms

Gerolamo Scorza will refresh the public facilities with new flooring, wall finishes and countertops.

Bistro

The venue’s wooden floors will be updated.

The Crystal Symphony will also undergo a technical upgrade, including a complete overhaul of the fin stabilizers’ hydraulic system, renewal of both evaporators and the installation of new fuel and oil purifiers designed to accommodate biodiesel.

The ship’s fresh-water piping system will be modernized. The galleys, cold rooms, provision areas and associated compressors will also be fully renovated.

Additional work includes a comprehensive service of the generator auxiliaries and targeted steel replacements throughout the vessel, including fuel tanks.

Crystal Symphony is expected to resume service hosting the second annual “Wellness Retreat” voyages.