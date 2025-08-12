Crystal Announces New Land Program

Crystal has unveiled “By Abercrombie & Kent,” an exclusive partnership with sister brand Abercrombie & Kent.

According to a press release, the new program transforms the traditional ocean cruising experience, extending Crystal’s voyages beyond the ship.

As part of the partnership, the company said it will offer guests both curated land adventures and A&K’s cultural expertise aboard Crystal vessels.

“We’re redefining what a luxury cruise experience can be. “By Abercrombie & Kent” isn’t just any excursion program; it’s a complete reimagining of how our guests discover the world, combining Crystal’s exceptional onboard hospitality with A&K’s unparalleled destination expertise,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group.

The new curated collection of land-based experiences was reportedly designed to immerse guests in culture, nature and history in destinations in Africa, Asia, the South Pacific and the Mediterranean.

“The launch represents a significant evolution in luxury cruising, leveraging Abercrombie & Kent’s six decades of expertise to deliver unprecedented access to authentic, world-class experiences both onshore and at sea,” Crystal stated.

The new program will include two products offered in partnership with A&K: Overland Adventures and Pre- & Post-Cruise Extensions.

The first offers multi-day adventures that allow guests to disembark mid-voyage and rejoin the vessels at subsequent ports.

According to Crystal, the product allows guests to visit iconic sites like the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal and Uluru.

“These journeys offer immersive, expertly guided experiences, including in Beijing, where guests can explore cultural landmarks such as Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven before standing atop the Great Wall at one of its most scenic vantage points,” the company explained.

As part of the Pre- & Post-Cruise Extensions, passengers will be able to extend their voyages to add immersive experiences on land.

“From tranquil beach escapes to dynamic city stays, these curated excursions add depth and richness to the overall journey,” Crystal said.

Destinations that will be visited include Tuscany and Rome, where passengers will be able to experience the Italian Dolce Vita, the company added.

Crystal said that each “By Abercrombie & Kent” experience leverages the brand’s international network of more than 3,000 staff, in over 65 offices and 40 countries, while also drawing from the exclusive A&K Sanctuary portfolio in Africa.