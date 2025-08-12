Cruise Ship Recycling Activity Picks Up in 2025

The ship recycling market is showing signs of revival in 2025, with more vessels now being sold for dismantling across Europe and Asia.
Following a surge during the pandemic, ship retirements had largely stalled as no ships were beached in 2023, and only one was scrapped in 2024.
Ocean Diamond
Last Cruise Operator: SunStone/Quark Expeditions
Recycling Yard: Aliaga Ship Breaking (Turkey)
Year Built: 1974
Capacity: 172 guests
Tonnage: 8,282
Beaching Date: September 2024
Celestyal Olympia
Last Cruise Operator: Celestyal Cruises
Recycling Yard: Alang Ship Breaking (India)
Year Built: 1982
Capacity: 1,402 guests
Tonnage: 37,773
Beaching Date: February 2025
Ocean Atlantic
Last Cruise Operator: SunStone/Albatros Expeditions
Recycling Yard: Aliaga Ship Breaking (Turkey)
Year Built: 1985
Capacity: 198 guests
Tonnage: 12,798
Beaching Date: May 2025
Celestyal Crystal
Last Cruise Operator: Celestyal Cruises
Recycling Yard: Alang Ship Breaking (India)
Year Built: 1992
Capacity: 950 guests
Tonnage: 25,600
Beaching Date: May 2025
Astoria
Last Cruise Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages/Rivages du Monde
Recycling Yard: Galloo Gent (Belgium)
Year Built: 1948
Capacity: 492 guests
Tonnage: 16,144
Beaching Date: July 2025