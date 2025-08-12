Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Ship Recycling Activity Picks Up in 2025

The ship recycling market is showing signs of revival in 2025, with more vessels now being sold for dismantling across Europe and Asia.

Following a surge during the pandemic, ship retirements had largely stalled as no ships were beached in 2023, and only one was scrapped in 2024.

For a complete overview of ship transactions and vessel withdrawals, see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Ocean Diamond
Last Cruise Operator: SunStone/Quark Expeditions
Recycling Yard: Aliaga Ship Breaking (Turkey)
Year Built: 1974
Capacity: 172 guests
Tonnage: 8,282
Beaching Date: September 2024

Celestyal Olympia
Last Cruise Operator: Celestyal Cruises
Recycling Yard: Alang Ship Breaking (India)
Year Built: 1982
Capacity: 1,402 guests
Tonnage: 37,773
Beaching Date: February 2025

Ocean Atlantic
Last Cruise Operator: SunStone/Albatros Expeditions
Recycling Yard: Aliaga Ship Breaking (Turkey)
Year Built: 1985
Capacity: 198 guests
Tonnage: 12,798
Beaching Date: May 2025

Celestyal Crystal
Last Cruise Operator: Celestyal Cruises
Recycling Yard: Alang Ship Breaking (India)
Year Built: 1992
Capacity: 950 guests
Tonnage: 25,600
Beaching Date: May 2025

Astoria
Last Cruise Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages/Rivages du Monde
Recycling Yard: Galloo Gent (Belgium)
Year Built: 1948
Capacity: 492 guests
Tonnage: 16,144
Beaching Date: July 2025

 

