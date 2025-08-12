Cruise Ship Recycling Activity Picks Up in 2025

The ship recycling market is showing signs of revival in 2025, with more vessels now being sold for dismantling across Europe and Asia.

Following a surge during the pandemic, ship retirements had largely stalled as no ships were beached in 2023, and only one was scrapped in 2024.

Ocean Diamond

Last Cruise Operator: SunStone/Quark Expeditions

Recycling Yard: Aliaga Ship Breaking (Turkey)

Year Built: 1974

Capacity: 172 guests

Tonnage: 8,282

Beaching Date: September 2024

Celestyal Olympia

Last Cruise Operator: Celestyal Cruises

Recycling Yard: Alang Ship Breaking (India)

Year Built: 1982

Capacity: 1,402 guests

Tonnage: 37,773

Beaching Date: February 2025

Ocean Atlantic

Last Cruise Operator: SunStone/Albatros Expeditions

Recycling Yard: Aliaga Ship Breaking (Turkey)

Year Built: 1985

Capacity: 198 guests

Tonnage: 12,798

Beaching Date: May 2025

Celestyal Crystal

Last Cruise Operator: Celestyal Cruises

Recycling Yard: Alang Ship Breaking (India)

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 950 guests

Tonnage: 25,600

Beaching Date: May 2025

Astoria

Last Cruise Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages/Rivages du Monde

Recycling Yard: Galloo Gent (Belgium)

Year Built: 1948

Capacity: 492 guests

Tonnage: 16,144

Beaching Date: July 2025