Cruise Operators Set for Virtuoso’s Travel Tech Summit 2025

Virtuoso announced that it is hosting its fourth annual Travel Tech Summit during the 37th annual Virtuoso Travel Week on Saturday, August 9. The event, featuring insights by Windstar Cruises and AmaWaterways representatives, will take place at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Virtuoso said in a press release that the summit, which is dedicated to innovation within the luxury travel industry, will focus on using smart technology to elevate and enhance human connection rather than replace it.

The event, led by tech entrepreneur, investor and Virtuoso board member Gilad Berenstein, has seen its capacity almost double this year.

The tech summit format will include presentations, panels, Q&A sessions and roundtable discussions.

Attendees will hear from Virtuoso advisors, partners and executives during the Travel Tech Summit, including:

Betsy Grebinoski of Pique Travel

Dianna Rom of Windstar Cruises

Jared Shalhoub of AmaWaterways

Kate Sullivan of Anthology Travel, an independent affiliate of Jetset World Travel

David Shull of Tern

Vincent Shacks of Wilderness Destinations, and

Virtuoso Senior Vice President of Technology, Paul Kearney.

“In technology, Virtuoso is focused on building systems that support the unique needs of each agency, advisor and partner,” said Kearney.

“At this year’s summit, we’re excited to highlight in-house innovation and share how we’re making it easier for advisors to spend less time navigating technology while also creating space for innovation and new ways of doing business,” added Kearney.

Virtuoso Senior Product Manager Barbara Joseph will moderate a panel of Virtuoso advisors, in which they discuss technology transitions and share real-world lessons from navigating complex system changes.

Speakers from outside the Virtuoso network include Rafat Ali, CEO and founder of Skift. In a fireside chat, Berenstein and Ali will explore themes and emerging trends shaping the travel and tourism landscape.

Lisa Cain of Florida International University will discuss how AI supports high-touch service in luxury travel.

Cara Whitehall of Thayer Investment Partners and Michael Zeisser of FMZVentures will provide an investor’s perspective on what is driving the future of innovation across the travel, hospitality and real estate sectors.

Additionally, the Startup Showcase will return, providing a deep dive into what innovation looks like in real time.