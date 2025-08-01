Costa Celebrates National Aperol Spritz Day

Costa Cruises is celebrating National Aperol Spritz Day on August 1 with a celebratory offer onboard its ships, the company announced in a press release.

In honor of Italy’s signature drink, guests will enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free perk at the vessels’ Aperol Spritz Bar when purchasing a Aperol Spritz cocktail.

According to the company, the bar is a signature venue on most of its fleet, offering sea views and spritzes in a beach party atmosphere, bringing the spirit of the Italian “aperitivo hour” to the sea.

The venue serves Aperol Spritzes, as well as other cocktails such as the Campari Spritz and Negroni, accompanied by live DJ sets and vocalists.

In addition to the dedicated bar, guests can enjoy the classic cocktail in other lounges and bars, Costa said.

“The Aperol Spritz is a quintessential Italian drink, and as an Italian brand, Costa strives to give guests an authentic experience onboard during their cruise,” said Priscilla Reyes, head of sales for Costa Cruises North America.

“Our special buy-one-get-one-free offer for National Aperol Spritz Day invites guests to raise a glass together while enjoying the signature tastes and style that make our cruises uniquely Italian,” she added.

Costa also offers other themed activities inspired by the beverage, including the Aperol Spritz Masterclass. The music-themed cocktail workshop is led by Aperol bartenders and features mixing tips, a live music quiz and chances to win branded prizes.

Other activities include Sunset Vibes, an aperitivo event that invites guests to savor Aperol Spritzes accompanied by live music.

The company said that its onboard Aperol offerings are part of an ongoing commitment to celebrate the Best of Italy at sea.

“As an international cruise brand with Italian heritage, Costa delivers an authentic Italian experience on every cruise, from fresh mozzarella and handmade gelato to world-class cuisine, fine Italian wines, signature drinks and a distinctly European onboard ambiance,” the company explained.

Costa is also offering guests a free beverage package upgrade for cruises to the Caribbean as part of its Summer Sale promotion.